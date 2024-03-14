Sector G-10: CDA board approves construction of ‘IT Park’ in Sector G-10

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority Board on Wednesday decided to construct one of the biggest IT parks in Islamabad.

The board approved the construction of 3.3 acres IT Park in Sector G-10, Islamabad.

The related departments, including member technology and digitisation, were working to digitise all the office affairs of the CDA, while also providing IT facilities to the citizens.

According to the details, the CDA board has approved the construction of an IT park on an area of 3.3 acres in Sector G-10 of Islamabad, for which a plot has also been allocated.

Moreover, Islamabad IT Park will be established under a public-private partnership. The covered area of this park will cover 0.1 million square feet. Around 5 to 6 thousand freelancers will be able to work. In the IT Park, working space for freelancers, start-ups, software houses, a library, space for the exhibition of IT products will also be allocated for research centres, conference halls, and meeting rooms.

It should be noted that private companies will bear all the costs of building the Islamabad IT Park, while after 15 years this park will be completely handed over to the CDA.

Similarly, private companies will be able to build IT offices by renting space in this park. This will not only increase the income of the CDA but also ensure the provision of modern and quality IT facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.

On this occasion, the CDA administration said that equipping the city of Islamabad with modern facilities is one of the first priorities of the organisation so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens of Islamabad.

