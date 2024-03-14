AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-14

Sector G-10: CDA board approves construction of ‘IT Park’ in Sector G-10

Nuzhat Nazar Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority Board on Wednesday decided to construct one of the biggest IT parks in Islamabad.

The board approved the construction of 3.3 acres IT Park in Sector G-10, Islamabad.

The related departments, including member technology and digitisation, were working to digitise all the office affairs of the CDA, while also providing IT facilities to the citizens.

According to the details, the CDA board has approved the construction of an IT park on an area of 3.3 acres in Sector G-10 of Islamabad, for which a plot has also been allocated.

Moreover, Islamabad IT Park will be established under a public-private partnership. The covered area of this park will cover 0.1 million square feet. Around 5 to 6 thousand freelancers will be able to work. In the IT Park, working space for freelancers, start-ups, software houses, a library, space for the exhibition of IT products will also be allocated for research centres, conference halls, and meeting rooms.

It should be noted that private companies will bear all the costs of building the Islamabad IT Park, while after 15 years this park will be completely handed over to the CDA.

Similarly, private companies will be able to build IT offices by renting space in this park. This will not only increase the income of the CDA but also ensure the provision of modern and quality IT facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.

On this occasion, the CDA administration said that equipping the city of Islamabad with modern facilities is one of the first priorities of the organisation so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens of Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CDA freelancers IT Park Islamabad IT Park

Comments

200 characters

Sector G-10: CDA board approves construction of ‘IT Park’ in Sector G-10

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Country’s payment infrastructure shows a robust growth

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Senate by-elections through secret ballot today

KP CM meets PM: there’s sense of a thawing in relations?

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Read more stories