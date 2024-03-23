AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-23

PRGMEA opposes relocation of ‘TEXPO 2024’ to Karachi

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has voiced its opposition to the procedural deviation by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in relocating TEXPO 2024 to Karachi instead of Lahore, where it was originally scheduled to take place.

According to PRGMEA Chairman (NZ) Ahmad Hanif, the decision to move this year’s event to Karachi contradicts the established schedule, as TEXPO 2023 was successfully held in Karachi, making Lahore the designated host for TEXPO 2024.

Ahmad Hanif emphasized the importance of Lahore as a prominent garment industrial hub, highlighting the significant participation of Punjab-based stakeholders in the previous TEXPO exhibition held in Karachi. He urged the authorities to reconsider and relocate TEXPO 2024 to Lahore to ensure maximum international exposure for local garment manufacturers and exporters.

In a formal communication addressed to TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala and Commerce Secretary Capt Khurram Agha (retd), Ahmad Hanif stressed the strategic significance of Lahore in attracting international buyers and promoting Pakistan’s textile industry on a global scale.

Acknowledging TDAP’s role in fostering industrial growth, Hanif expressed optimism regarding future collaboration between PRGMEA and TDAP. He underscored the importance of TEXPO Pakistan as a vital platform for showcasing the country’s textile sector to potential buyers from key markets such as the USA, Europe, and China.

While advocating for regional inclusivity and fair representation, Hanif urged TDAP to adhere to the rotational schedule and host TEXPO 2024 in Lahore.

He emphasized that Lahore’s status as a major textile hub would facilitate broader participation from manufacturers and exporters nationwide, promoting inclusivity and equitable opportunities for all stakeholders. Hanif concluded by emphasizing the potential economic benefits of hosting TEXPO 2024 in Lahore, urging TDAP to consider the long-term growth and development prospects associated with the decision.

He expressed hope for a favorable response from the authorities and the continued success of TEXPO Pakistan in driving the country’s textile industry forward.

