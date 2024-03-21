AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
UBG urges President, PM to engage with business community vigorously

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2024 06:23am

KARACHI: Zubair Tufail, President of the United Business Group (UBG), has urged both President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif to engage regularly with the business community to address their grievances effectively.

He highlights the detrimental impact of high utility charges on Pakistani products’ competitiveness in the region and emphasizes the urgency of addressing this issue to boost exports.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif on their recent election as President and Prime Minister respectively, of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Tufail lauds the historic significance of their re-elections to these positions, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s history. He emphasizes the business community’s expectation of the duo’s determination and leadership to navigate Pakistan out of its economic crises.

He expresses hope that their proven abilities, combined with their past achievements, will lead the country towards a new era of progress, stability, and prosperity.

In addition, Tufail underscores the challenges faced by businesses across all sectors due to high-interest rates, making them vulnerable.

He stresses the importance of restoring the confidence of the business community by providing a level playing field, which is essential for economic progress and stability. Tufail also extended his congratulations to the members of the newly formed cabinet, expressing optimism that their ministries will play a vital role in supporting and facilitating the business community during these challenging times.

