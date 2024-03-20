Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation by the security forces in North Waziristan District last night, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

During the conduct of the operation and after intense fire exchange, another two terrorists got injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the statement added.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area," ISPR said.

According to the statement, Pakistani security forces are committed to eliminating terrorism from the country.

Earlier this week, at least eight terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan District in the reported presence of terrorists.

In a related development, eight terrorists were shot dead by the security forces after they tried to attack the Gwadar Port Authority complex on Wednesday, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said.

The militants stormed the Gwadar Port Authority Complex in the rugged southwestern province which houses offices of different government departments, intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces, said Saeed Ahmed Umrani, a government commissioner.

“All of them have been neutralised by security forces,” Bugti wrote in a post on X. “The message is loud and clear. Whosever chooses to use violence will see no mercy from the state.”