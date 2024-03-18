Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that at least eight terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ISPR said during the operation, after intense fire exchange, eight terrorists including HVT Terrorist commander Sehra Janan were killed.

“He was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on Security Forces’ Post in Mir Ali on March 16, and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as “the security forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

The operation comes after militants attacked a military post in Pakistan on Saturday, killing seven security forces.

The ISPR in a statement said a group of six terrorists attacked the post in the early hours of Saturday, with Pakistani troops foiling their initial attempt of intrusion before they rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks.

The statement said that in the clearance operation led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, six terrorists were killed.