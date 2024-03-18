AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • HVT Terrorist commander Sehra Janan also killed, says ISPR statement
BR Web Desk Published March 18, 2024 Updated March 18, 2024 02:48pm

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that at least eight terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ISPR said during the operation, after intense fire exchange, eight terrorists including HVT Terrorist commander Sehra Janan were killed.

“He was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on Security Forces’ Post in Mir Ali on March 16, and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as “the security forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

The operation comes after militants attacked a military post in Pakistan on Saturday, killing seven security forces.

The ISPR in a statement said a group of six terrorists attacked the post in the early hours of Saturday, with Pakistani troops foiling their initial attempt of intrusion before they rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks.

The statement said that in the clearance operation led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, six terrorists were killed.

ISPR Pakistan Army North Waziristan

Comments

200 characters

Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Foreign investment: Ministry under pressure to open up insurance sector

Rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Taliban spokesperson says air strikes carried out in Afghan territory, claims 8 killed

Israeli army launches what it calls ‘operation’ at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

Oil prices build on last week’s strength as supply risks rise

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Read more stories