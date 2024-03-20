Police, bar closely involved in ensuring justice to citizens: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the police and the bar are closely involved in ensuring the justice to the citizens. He said that lawyers have a key role in bringing criminals to justice and establishing law and order. Dr Usman Anwar directed that DIG Operations should prepare a workable plan to establish the facilities of Police Service Centre and Licensing Centres in Lahore Sessions Court.

IG Punjab appointed DSP Legal Lahore Muhammad Sabtain as focal person to further improve coordination between lawyers and Lahore Police. IG Punjab directed to make mutual consultation and coordination more effective with Lahore Bar Council to solve the challenges faced. These views were expressed by IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar during a meeting with a delegation of lawyers at the Central Police Office on Tuesday.

According to the details, Lahore Bar Association President Munir Hussain Bhatti along with the delegation visited the Central Police Office. President Lahore Bar Association Munir Hussain Bhatti met IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. Lahore Bar Association Secretary General Naeem Tahir, Vice Presidents Imran Sarwar and Nisar Akbar Bhatti, Secretary Bar Rao Tahsin, Member Executive Adeel Chaudhry and Muzaffar Awan and other officials were included in the delegation.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, including the security of the courts, chambers, solutions to the problems of the lawyers’ community.

IG Punjab said that coordination will be further improved with the leadership of lawyers’ community. Additional IG Internal Accountability Imran Mehmood, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Security Kamran Adil, DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, AIG Operations Punjab Asad Ijaz Malhi Senior police officers were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, in a ceremony at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Chairman of the private organization Muhammad Danish Siddique signed the MoU. Under the MoU, special concessions will be provided to police employees in the treatment of eye, dental and other diseases.

Under the MoU, the families of police martyrs will be given cornea transplant and phaco cataract surgery free of charge in hospitals of private organizations. While the cornea donation will be provided on priority basis by private organization for the treatment of the serving employees, the surgical expenses will be borne by the police department. The spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that 50% discount will be provided to the families of police martyrs in any surgical procedure of eyes and Dental treatment, similarly, 25% discount will be provided to in-service employees on eye and dental surgical procedures. Both the organizations will take joint measures in connection with the special awareness campaign and community education regarding the treatment of eye diseases.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar thanked the private organization for providing support in health welfare of police employees. Chairman of the private organization Muhammad Danish Siddique said that high quality corneas imported from Sri Lanka will be used for the treatment of police personnel. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salah uddin, AIG Welfare Amara Shirazi, DSP Welfare Nadeem Siddique and other officers were present on the spot.

