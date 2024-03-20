International moot begins at Home Economics University

LAHORE: The opening session of a three-day international conference hosted by the Department of Sociology at Home Economics University commenced with esteemed dignitaries in attendance.

Among those present were Dr Shahid Munir, Chairperson of Punjab Higher Education Commission; Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Vice Chancellor; former Vice Chancellor Dr. Kanwal Ameen; Ronas Jafar, Iran's Cultural AttachÃ©; Yasin Joya, Consul General of Sri Lanka; analyst Salman Abid; Sumaira Samad, Secretary of Women Development; and Professor Humira Iqtidar from King's College London. A diverse group of students also participated in the conference.

The conference, which saw participation from academics representing the US, Britain, Canada, Germany, Iran, and Pakistan, featured the presentation of over 90 research papers.

In his address to the conference, Prof Dr Shahid Munir underscored Pakistan's dedication to the sustainable development goals established in 2015, emphasising the importance of integrating the nation's 120 million women into the fabric of national development.

He stressed the significance of gender equality and the economic empowerment of women in driving Pakistan towards progress, citing measures such as quota allocations in local governance and the implementation of anti-harassment laws.

Prof Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi highlighted the crucial role of policy-making in empowering women for sustainable development. She advocated for equal opportunities for women across all sectors to establish gender parity while extending congratulations for the onset of Iran's New Year.

Sumaira Samad outlined government initiatives aimed at empowering women, including the establishment of Women Development Centres in eighteen universities, awareness campaigns, and training programs. Measures to combat violence against women and the publication of the Punjab Gender Parity Report were also emphasized.

Jafar Ronas, Iran's Cultural AttachÃ© emphasised the pivotal role of women in societal progress, noting the importance of their involvement in leadership roles. He attributed challenges to women's advancement not to Islamic laws, but to societal constructs enforced by men, advocating for a more inclusive and equitable society.

The conference aims to foster dialogue and collaboration towards sustainable development, recognizing the indispensable contribution of women in shaping a prosperous future for Pakistan and beyond.

