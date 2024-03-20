AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 131,921 tonnes of cargo comprising 106,803 tonnes of import cargo and 25,118 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 106,803 comprised of 18,944 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,895 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,280 tonnes of Iron Ore,23,261 tonnes of Wheat & 50,423 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 25,118 comprised of 11,900 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 178 tonnes of Bulk Cargo &13,040 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 2502 containers comprising of 1398 containers import and 1104 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 455 of 20’s and 387 of 40’s loaded while 37 of 20’s and 6 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 184 of 20’s and 453 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 07 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely, Mt Quetta, Haj Muhammed & One Matrix berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Kota Naluri, Adonnis, Apl Salalah & Manta Asli sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Kotka, Xpress Salween and Hafnia Shanghai left the Port on today morning, while three more ships, MSC Precision-V, Elephanta and Melody are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 191,327 tonnes, comprising 117,963 tonnes imports cargo and 73,364 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,520 Containers (2,194 TEUs Imports and 3,326 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Shy, Trans Spring and Log Sparta & two more ships, Tethis-7 and Kano are carrying Containers, Steel coil, Mogas, Palm oil and LNGs are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, LCT and PGPCL on Tuesday, 19th March, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Cabo Verde’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 20th March, 2024.

