Iranian CG calls on Punjab CM, expresses good wishes

LAHORE: Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here Tuesday and discussed matters related to boosting bilateral relations, enhancing mutual cooperation and expanding exports.

In the meeting, the Iranian Consul General congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on assuming her office and expressed good wishes for the Punjab government and people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister thanked the Iranian Consul General and stressed the need of promoting youth culture exchange programs between the two countries. She said Punjab government wants to enhance agricultural trade with Iran.

Iranian Consul General acknowledged the vision of Maryam Nawaz Sharif for boosting Pak-Iran relations.

Moreover, while addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Maryam announced an initiative to provide 20,000 motorcycles to students across the province, in a bid to facilitate them with easier transportation options. Under the program, the Punjab government will cover the down payment for the vehicles, making it feasible for students to acquire them with ease.

Giving details, the CM disclosed that students will pay monthly installments of less than Rs 5,000, ensuring affordability for students from various socio-economic backgrounds. She emphasized that within a span of less than two years, students will have complete ownership of the bikes, empowering them with a valuable asset that enhances their mobility and independence.

In addition to providing motorcycles, she also underscored the importance of road safety, advising students to drive carefully. Maryam also advised all the riders to don safety gear while travelling on the roads. This measure aligns with efforts to ensure the well-being and security of students as they utilize the bikes for transportation purposes, she added.

On Monday, the Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif co-chaired a special meeting on providing solar panels for tube wells to farmers. Addressing the meeting, Nawaz emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to solve problem of expensive electricity for small farmers. How much more expensive electricity and gas would be made on the dictates of IMF, he said, adding: “How long will people’s patience be tested.”

Nawaz Sharif said,” A farmer should get full reward for his hard work. He should be saved from the exploitation of the middlemen.” He added,” Farmers should be provided modern machinery.”

The CM Maryam said, “Drip irrigation will also be reviewed in this regard, as it will save water and will also reduce costs. Farmers will be happy with the cost reduction and proper compensation of their crops.” She directed to present a comprehensive strategy to control the mafia selling expensive fertilizers.

