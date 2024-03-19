AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Indian blue-chip shares slip to 5-week low ahead of US rate decision; IT leads losses

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:33pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Tuesday as TCS led a sharp decline in information technology stocks ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and commentary that could impact the extent of foreign fund inflows.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index lost 1.08% to 21,817.45, while the BSE Sensex settled 1.01% lower to 72,012.06. The Nifty 50 and Sensex closed at their lowest since Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, respectively.

Information technology (IT) stocks, which are sensitive to U.S. interest rates, fell 2.9% on Tuesday, the most among the major sectors.

Expectations of a rate cut by the U.S. central bank have receded due to recent hotter-than-expected inflation data.

“Fears of lower quantum and a reduction in the number of Fed rate cuts in 2024 on the back of recent U.S. data have weighed on sentiment,” Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global, said.

Hawkish commentary from the Fed on Wednesday could hurt foreign inflows, Jain added.

Metals lead rise in India’s blue-chips; Adani stocks, small-, mid-caps fall

Tata Consultancy Services lost about 4.2% following top shareholder Tata Sons’ plan to sell a $1.13 billion stake at a 3.7% discount.

All 13 sectors logged losses with fast-moving consumer goods, energy, oil and gas, pharma and media stocks shedding between 1.5% and 2.5%.

Small-caps and mid-caps fell 1.2% each, continuing their decline. They are down 12.6% and 7.7%, respectively, from their record highs on Feb. 8, on concerns over elevated valuations.

Global shares dipped, while the yen slid after the Bank of Japan met market expectations and ended eight years of negative interest rates.

Oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC dropped between 3.3% and 4.3%.

They were down between 8.4% and 11% in the past three sessions after the government’s fuel retail price cut on March 14.

