FBR enhances RD on import of mushrooms, truffles

Sohail Sarfraz Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has enhanced regulatory duty (RD) on the import of some items including increase in RD from 20 to 30 percent on the import of mushrooms and truffles.

The new rates of the RD would be applicable from March 16, 2024.

The FBR has issued an SRO 407(I)/2024 to amend SRO 966(1)/2022 here on Tuesday.

Under the original SRO 966(I)/2022, the Federal Government has levied RD on import of goods specified falling under the specified Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) Code of the First Schedule to the Customs Act.

For one year period, 30 percent RD would not be applicable on the import of mushrooms and truffles, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid.

As per SRO 407(I)/2024, the RD at the rate of 15 percent would be applicable on the import of Di-Octyl Terephthalate (DOTP) till June, 2024. The FBR has also increased RD on the import of Chloroparaffins liquid from 5 percent to 10 percent till June 30, 2024.

