AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial, consumer discretionary firms slip

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.14% lower at 11,320.85
Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by industrial and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.14% lower at 11,320.85.

LOLC Finance Plc and Royal Ceramics Lanka Plc were the top losers on the index, down 1.8% and 6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 69.7 million shares from 76.2 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher on gains in consumer staples, financials

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.32 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $4.3 million) from 1.62 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 59.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.28 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial, consumer discretionary firms slip

Rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat ahead of MPC announcement

Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Taliban spokesperson says air strikes carried out in Afghan territory, claims 8 killed

Israeli army launches what it calls ‘operation’ at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

Oil prices build on last week’s strength as supply risks rise

Gold price per tola falls Rs600 in Pakistan

Foreign investment: Ministry under pressure to open up insurance sector

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Read more stories