Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial, consumer discretionary firms slip

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by industrial and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.14% lower at 11,320.85.

LOLC Finance Plc and Royal Ceramics Lanka Plc were the top losers on the index, down 1.8% and 6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 69.7 million shares from 76.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.32 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $4.3 million) from 1.62 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 59.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.28 billion rupees, the data showed.