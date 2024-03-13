Sri Lankan shares end higher on gains in consumer staples, financials

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares rose for an eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, helped by gains in consumer staples and financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1% higher at 11,286.90.

Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, rising 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 95.7 million shares from 91.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.97 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.4 million) from 1.40 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 85.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.93 billion rupees, the data showed.