Pakistan carries out anti-terrorist operations inside Afghanistan, confirms FO

  • Afghanistan's Taliban claim five women, three children killed in two air strikes in Afghan territory
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published March 18, 2024 Updated March 18, 2024 05:50pm

Pakistan carried out intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations in the border regions inside Afghanistan in response to multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan which caused deaths of hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officials, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Monday.

“The prime target of today’s operation was the terrorists belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, which along with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

The latest attack took place on 16 March 2024 at a security post in Mir Ali in North Waziristan and claimed the lives of seven Pakistani soldiers,” the FO statement read.

Over the past two years, Pakistan has repeatedly conveyed its serious concerns to the Interim Afghan Government over the presence of terror outfits including TTP inside Afghanistan. These terrorists pose a grave threat to Pakistan’s security and have consistently used Afghan territory to launch terror attacks inside Pakistani territory, it added.

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan accords prime importance to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and has, therefore, always prioritised dialogue and cooperation to confront the terrorist threat.

“We have repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities to take concrete and effective action to ensure that the Afghan soil is not used as a staging ground for terrorism against Pakistan. We have also called on them to deny safe havens to TTP and to hand over its leadership to Pakistan.”

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Taliban claimed on Monday that Pakistan carried out two air strikes in Afghan territory, killing five women and three children.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not allow anyone to compromise security by using Afghan territory,” Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban administration, said in a statement.

Pakistan-Afghan border crossing reopens after negotiations

The strikes killed five women and three children in the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika, he claimed.

“Pakistan shouldn’t blame Afghanistan for the lack of control, incompetence, and problems in its own territory,” Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, added in the statement. “Such incidents can have very bad consequences which will not be in Pakistan’s control.”

Comments

200 characters
Usman Mar 18, 2024 01:58pm
Imran khan was weak person and he could not attack back at talibans and as a result talibans thought they are gaining power.now with these retaliations talibans will learn there place
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Chingez Mar 18, 2024 03:52pm
PDM 1.0 destroyed economically Pakistan and PDM 2.0 will do more damage
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahbaz Ali Mar 18, 2024 04:47pm
We need to destroy TTP in their hideouts anywhere for a peaceful Pakistan. They strike and then run back in the safety of Afghanistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

