Seven Pak army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack

At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom on Saturday after terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in the general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District, Aaj News reported.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement today said that a group of six terrorists attacked the post in the early hours of Saturday, with Pakistani troops foiling their initial attempt of intrusion before they rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks.

The attacks led to collapse of portion of a building, resulting into the martyrdom of the soldiers.

The statement said that in the clearance operation led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, six terrorists were killed.

However, during an intense exchange of fire with the terrorists, the colonel as well as Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar were martyred.

The martyred also included Havildar Sabir from District Khyber, Naik Khurshid from District Lakki Marwat, Sepoy Nasir from of District Peshawar, Sepoy Raja from District Kohat and Sepoy Sajjad who was a resident of District Abbotabad.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area,” the ISPR said.

The press release reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and said such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.

Last week, at least 10 terrorists were killed in two separate operations by the security forces in North Waziristan district.

On March 8, security personnel carried out an intelligence-based operation that resulted in the deaths of four terrorists.

Additionally, during a follow-up sanitization operation, four more terrorists were slain by security forces.