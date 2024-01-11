AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

  • Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Afghan authorities should ensure the elimination of terrorist hideouts
BR Web Desk Published January 11, 2024 Updated January 11, 2024 06:03pm

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday that Pakistan does not intend to hold talks with the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch clarified Pakistan's stance in a weekly media briefing by saying that TTP has accepted responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks.

“Afghan authorities should ensure the elimination of terrorist hideouts and hand over to Islamabad those responsible for terror incidents in Pakistan,” she said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan appreciated South Africa's move to take the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to task Israel for its alleged genocide of Palestinians.

“However, Pakistan will not be commenting on the relations or differences between sovereign countries.” she maintained.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the massacre of Palestinians. “We believe in the two-state solution - a solution in which Palestine has pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital,” Baloch further said.

The spokesperson said Balakot was a military fiasco for India. "It was an instance of Indian adventurism that went badly and embarrassingly wrong for them," she said.

She recalled that the Indian aircraft were shot down and an Indian pilot was taken as a prisoner by Pakistan.

She said despite India's adventurism, Pakistan behaved responsibly to de-escalate the situation while demonstrating its capacity to respond when its security is threatened.

TTP Pakistan and Afghanistan Palestinian Hamas Foreign Offices of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Twadi pehn di Jan 11, 2024 06:25pm
begging everywhere.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

‘Political turmoil’ in Pakistan to slow private sector growth: World Bank

Rupee largely stable, settles at 281.11 against US dollar

South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says a ceasefire would only benefit Russia

Read more stories