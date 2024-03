HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Monday with investors’ eyes on key policy decisions this week from the US Fed and the Bank of Japan.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 percent, or 21.05 points, to 16,741.94.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.16 percent, or 4.74 points, to 3,059.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.50 percent, or 8.83 points, to 1,783.51.