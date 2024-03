HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged down at the open Wednesday morning after a three-day rally and the release of data showing US inflation was hotter than expected in February.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.20 percent, or 34.39 points, to 17,059.11.

Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 2.59 points to 3,053.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching up 0.32 points to 1,770.89.