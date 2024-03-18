Leghari made minister for Power Div

ISLAMABAD: As the worsening blackouts continue to signal economic distress, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appointed Awais Leghari as minister for power division, with a gigantic task to find a solution to the worsening energy crisis on war footing.

Last week, when the federal cabinet was announced, the prime minister had given the additional charge of power division to Musadik Malik, and Leghari was made minister for railways.

However, after week-long deliberations to overcome the power sector challenges, Leghari was appointed federal minister for energy with immediate effect.

Leghari, an agriculturist, had earlier served federal minister for power division from 2017-18 when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the prime minister.

During an interview, Abbasi declared him a hardworking man but expressed disappointment over his inability to make some quick decisions with regard to important matters pertaining to worsening energy crisis back then.

