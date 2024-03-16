No IAEA delegation visiting Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday rejected the media reports as fake which claimed that a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is visiting Pakistan.

“Any stories regarding the visit of a high-level IAEA delegation to Pakistan are fake news. No official from IAEA is currently visiting Pakistan, nor are any policy talks planned in the near future with IAEA,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while responding to media queries.

She said that Director General IAEA visited Pakistan in February 2023 and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued briefings to the media on the occasion.

