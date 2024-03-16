AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
No IAEA delegation visiting Pakistan: FO

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday rejected the media reports as fake which claimed that a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is visiting Pakistan.

“Any stories regarding the visit of a high-level IAEA delegation to Pakistan are fake news. No official from IAEA is currently visiting Pakistan, nor are any policy talks planned in the near future with IAEA,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while responding to media queries.

International Atomic Energy Agency technical guidelines: Pakistan approves production of radiopharmaceuticals, quality control

She said that Director General IAEA visited Pakistan in February 2023 and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued briefings to the media on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

