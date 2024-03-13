AIRLINK 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.65%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.52%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.64%)
FFBL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.24%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HBL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
HUBC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.09%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
OGDC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
PIAA 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.41%)
PPL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.33%)
PRL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.37%)
PTC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.98%)
SEARL 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.49%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.36%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
TRG 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.85%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,611 Decreased By -81 (-1.21%)
BR30 22,206 Decreased By -368.7 (-1.63%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BNP Paribas hikes cost cuts by 400mn euros after weak results

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 01:43pm

PARIS: BNP Paribas, the euro zone’s largest bank, on Wednesday said it will step up its cost-cutting plan by 400 million euros ($437 million) after reporting weak results for the fourth quarter.

The bank intends to generate the additional savings this year, increasing its cumulated savings goal over the 2022-to-2025 period to 2.7 billion euros.

The additional cost cuts will notably stem from automation, lower purchases, a cheaper way of running premises and better so-called “mutualization” of tasks between outsourced employees, according to slides of a presentation to be made today by BNPP at a Morgan Stanley conference.

BNPP’s announcement comes as banks are bracing for subdued deal flows, modest bonuses and heavy job cuts in 2024.

The lender’s smaller French rival, Societe Generale, said earlier this year that it will cut 900 jobs at its Paris head office.

BNP Paribas also said the payout dividend ratio of 60% in 2024, 2025 and 2026 would represent about 20 billion euros payment for shareholders.

Last month, BNP Paribas reported a surprise drop in fourth-quarter income and pushed back a key profitability target, triggering a more than 9% fall in the French bank’s shares.

France’s BNP Paribas doubles profits in Q1 with Bank of the West sale

Revenues at its investment bank, as well as at its consumer and commercial real estate businesses, fell from 2023 and its Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said the outlook was not good as he expected an economic slowdown in the euro zone.

Additionally, the bank confirmed on Wednesday its net profit would rise this year compared with 2023 and reiterated it will not hit its target for return on tangible equity (ROTE) - a measure of profitability - of 12% target until 2026.

BNP Paribas

Comments

200 characters

BNP Paribas hikes cost cuts by 400mn euros after weak results

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF team arriving in Pakistan for bailout review, sources say

Aurangzeb unveils his approach to IMF lending

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

Spanish ship en route to Gaza with desperately needed aid

Oil higher on strong US demand, Fed policy in focus

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Read more stories