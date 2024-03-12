AIRLINK 66.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.53%)
BOP 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.91%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
DGKC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
FFBL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
FFL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
HUBC 117.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.07%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 125.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.25%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PIAA 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.05%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.36%)
PRL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.34%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
SEARL 54.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.62%)
SNGP 64.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.11%)
SSGC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2%)
TPLP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
UNITY 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 6,762 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,958 Decreased By -177.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 65,380 Decreased By -375.8 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,911 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.46%)
Houthi missiles fired at ship in Red Sea, US military says

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 10:40am

CAIRO: Yemen’s Houthi group fired missiles at a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea but did not hit the vessel, the US Central Command said on Tuesday.

Two anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired at the Pinocchio from Yemeni territory, CENTCOM said, resulting in no damage or injuries.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea earlier on Tuesday said the group had targeted and hit the ship, which he described as “American”.

The Pinocchio is a Liberian-flagged container ship owned by Singapore-registered company OM-MAR 5 INC, according to shipping databases operated by Equasis and the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Sarea said the Houthi group would escalate their military operations during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians in response to the war in Gaza.

US military strikes two Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen

Months of Houthi Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

The United States and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and redesignated the militia as a terrorist group.

Airstrikes attributed to a US-British coalition hit port cities and small towns in western Yemen on Monday, killing at least 11 people and injuring 14, a spokesperson for Yemen’s internationally recognised government told Reuters.

CENTCOM said it conducted six self-defence strikes on Monday in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen.

The strikes destroyed an unmanned underwater vessel and 18 anti-ship missiles - which CENTCOM said presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region.

