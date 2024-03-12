AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Tajikistan President calls Zardari, extends felicitations

ISLAMABAD: President of Tajikistan EmomaliRahmon, made a telephone call to President Asif Ali Zardari and extended...
Press Release Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

****ISLAMABAD: President of Tajikistan EmomaliRahmon, made a telephone call to President Asif Ali Zardari and extended his warmest felicitations to him on becoming the president of Pakistan, said a press release.****

Both presidents reiterated their desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Talking to his Tajik counterpart, President Zardari stated that Pakistan highly valued its ties with the brotherly country of Tajikistan which were based on shared religion, culture, and history. He said that both countries needed to work together for further improving bilateral cooperation.

While appreciating Tajikistan’s high potential in hydel resources, President Zardari expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Tajikistan in this important area for the mutual advantage of the two brotherly countries.

The president also exchanged greetings on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and also felicitated the Tajik president on the upcoming Nowruz, Persian New Year celebrations.

The Tajik president also extended an invitation to President Zardari to visit Tajikistan. President Zardari fondly recalled his earlier visits to Tajikistan and accepted the invitation.

The president thanked his Tajik counterpart for his congratulatory message and good wishes.

