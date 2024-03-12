Tajikistan President calls Zardari, extends felicitations

****ISLAMABAD: President of Tajikistan EmomaliRahmon, made a telephone call to President Asif Ali Zardari and extended his warmest felicitations to him on becoming the president of Pakistan, said a press release.****

Both presidents reiterated their desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Talking to his Tajik counterpart, President Zardari stated that Pakistan highly valued its ties with the brotherly country of Tajikistan which were based on shared religion, culture, and history. He said that both countries needed to work together for further improving bilateral cooperation.

While appreciating Tajikistan’s high potential in hydel resources, President Zardari expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Tajikistan in this important area for the mutual advantage of the two brotherly countries.

The president also exchanged greetings on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and also felicitated the Tajik president on the upcoming Nowruz, Persian New Year celebrations.

The Tajik president also extended an invitation to President Zardari to visit Tajikistan. President Zardari fondly recalled his earlier visits to Tajikistan and accepted the invitation.

The president thanked his Tajik counterpart for his congratulatory message and good wishes.

