BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 9 and March 10, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 11 Mar, 2024 08:36am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Asif Ali Zardari elected as 14th president of Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Army fully prepared to defend motherland: COAS

Read here for details.

  • 10 terrorists killed in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Renewable energy plants to be set up by public sector oil companies ‘Concrete plan’ sought by PMO

Read here for details.

  • ‘Ramazan package’ increased

Read here for details.

  • ‘FPCCI to take up KP’s energy issues with Centre’

Read here for details.

