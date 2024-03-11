Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Asif Ali Zardari elected as 14th president of Pakistan



Army fully prepared to defend motherland: COAS



10 terrorists killed in North Waziristan operations: ISPR



Renewable energy plants to be set up by public sector oil companies 'Concrete plan' sought by PMO



'Ramazan package' increased



'FPCCI to take up KP's energy issues with Centre'

