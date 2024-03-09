10 terrorists killed in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

At least 10 terrorists were killed in two separate operations by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement that the operations took place on Friday and Saturday.

On March 8, security personnel carried out an intelligence-based operation that resulted in the deaths of four terrorists.

Additionally, during a follow-up sanitization operation, four more terrorists were slain by security forces.

Five militants were identified by security authorities attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border during a separate operation in the North Waziristan province.

"Three other terrorists were injured after an intense fire exchange, and two terrorists, terrorists Hazrat Umer & Rehman Niaz, were also sent to hell," the statement read.

According to the statement, Pakistan has repeatedly requested that the Afghan government in transition guarantee efficient border management on their side of the border.

It stated that "fulfilling its obligations and denying the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan" was expected of the interim Afghan government.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan's security forces "remain committed and determined to secure its borders and eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country."