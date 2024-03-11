AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-11

Renewable energy plants to be set up by public sector oil companies ‘Concrete plan’ sought by PMO

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has given one month’s time to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division and Power Division) to materialise a concrete plan to set up renewable energy plants by the public sector oil companies.

This plan was part of maiden speech delivered by the Prime Minister- elect, Shehbaz Sharif (before he was sworn in as PM) in a rowdy session of the National Assembly. On March 4, 2024, Syed Shakil Shah, additional secretary-II, PMO, in a communication, has conveyed the points of action of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech as directives to the concerned ministries.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been directed to clear all verified pending refund claims within 10 days. The FBR has already cleared a chunk of pending refund claims, soon after the speech of the new prime minister.

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

The secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication has been given seven days for preparation of a plan for training of 0.5 million youth in Information Technology and increasing IT exports.

One of the directions of the prime minister, i.e., release of women and children convicted of crimes having punishment of not more than two years, and providing them technical education has already been implemented with the approval of the president.

The PMO has given 10 days, starting from March 4, 2024, to the Finance Ministry secretary and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor for preparation and presentation of a plan meant to increase SME lending by private/ commercial banks.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research secretary and the provincial governments have been given one month’s time for provision of best high quality/ certified seeds to the farmers free of cost and provision of solar tube-wells to the farmers.

The Ministry of Industries and Production secretary and the provincial governments have been given 30 days to prepare a comprehensive mechanism for direct subsidy to the farmers on fertiliser.

The additional secretary PMO-II has also conveyed secretaries of all the concerned ministries that the prime minister shall review the implementation status of directives at a short notice.

Meanwhile, the PMO has directed all the secretaries to prepare a comprehensive briefing for the prime minister, on the important/ critical issue pertaining to their respective ministry/division.

The briefing may include an overview of major issues pertaining to the respective ministry/ division, and corresponding solution/way forward on deliverables. The briefing shall be a PowerPoint presentation with maximum five slides (excluding title slide, graphs, etc.) for each ministry/ division

According to the instructions, the exact time of briefing meeting to the prime minister shall be conveyed in due course.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR renewable energy power plants Prime Minister Office PMO public sector oil companies

Comments

200 characters

Renewable energy plants to be set up by public sector oil companies ‘Concrete plan’ sought by PMO

PPP’s Zardari sworn in as 14th President of Pakistan

Xi, Raeesi congratulate Zardari

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

‘Ramazan package’ increased

‘Collecting funds from IESCO accounts’: IHC issues contempt notices to FBR officials

‘FPCCI to take up KP’s energy issues with Centre’

Palestinians: Saudi King urges world community to halt brutal crimes

Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, UAE today

Read more stories