Army fully prepared to defend motherland: COAS

  • COAS witnesses integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles
BR Web Desk Published March 9, 2024

Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir Saturday expressed the resolve that the Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, are fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the motherland against the full spectrum of threats.

He was interacting with the troops engaged in the Field Exercise "Shamsheer-e-Sehra" in the training area near Rahim Yar Khan.

According to ISPR, the exercise aimed to enhance professional skills and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in the operational environment.

The Chief of Army Staff witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

Pakistan Air Force aircraft also participated in the exercise.

The exercise also incorporated Electronic Warfare capabilities and Information Operations required to subdue the enemy's communications capabilities and disinformation campaign during the war.

The Army Chief spent the complete day with the troops in the exercise area and lauded the training standards, operational preparedness, and high morale of all ranks.

He emphasized that the Armed Forces should always remain prepared against any misadventure by the enemy.

Earlier, on arrival in the field area, the Chief of Army Staff was received by Corps Commander Karachi and Inspector General Training and Evaluation.

