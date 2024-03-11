AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
‘Ramazan package’ increased

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has increased the allocation of the ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ from Rs 7.5 billion to Rs 12.5 billion to provide relief to the inflation-hit people during the holy month.

In addition to increasing the size of the Ramadan relief package, the Prime Minister also directed to broaden the scope of the relief package, according to the PM Office.

Besides, the utility stores and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), mobile units will also provide food items at low prices under this package. The Prime Minister directed to deliver the food package to as many poor, needy and deserving people as possible. Initially, 1200 mobile points and 300 permanent package relief centres are being established for this purpose.

USC’s PM Ramazan Relief Package 2024 begins

Under the relief package, from 1st Ramazan to the end of Ramazan, food items will be provided at a lower price than the normal market.

Apart from the designated places, the trucks will deliver cheap food items to the poor people in different areas. Location determination will be supported by modern technology GPS and a special video will also be released to guide the use of the mobile Application.

A digital technology enabled dashboard is being developed to monitor mobile flour sales. The supply of flour will continue during the transfer of mobile units from one location to another. The distribution of flour will be continuously monitored through mobile and live footage.

Under the BISP, flour, rice, dal, ghee, sugar, syrup and milk will be provided at a lower price than the market. A subsidy of Rs 77 at per kilogram of flour and Rs 70 at per kg of ghee is being provided under the package.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

