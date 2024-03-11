‘FPCCI to take up KP’s energy issues with Centre’

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Atif Ikram Sheikh said uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is constitutional right and assured FPCCI will take up this matter with government efficient manner.

He said the issue of border closure would also be taken up with authorities concerned and every level to flourish Pak-Afghan bilateral trade.

He said he knew about the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community and assured FPCCI would take every possible step to resolve them amicably.

He said FPCCI believes in indiscriminate services to the business community and will provide services with any discrimination.

Atif Ikram was speaking to members during a visit to the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Sunday. UBG leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, former FPCCI president and UBG KP chapter chairman Ghazanfar Bilour and others were present.

Fuad Ishaq said gas, electricity, mine and mineral reserves and trade with Afghanistan are the key potentials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said KP has the first right to exploit its indigenous natural resources, oil, gas and electricity under article 158 of the constitution of the country.

He; however, lamented that despite being a net exporter of gas, the people in KP were deprived of this facility. He demanded the review of IPPs agreements to overcome the energy crisis in the country.

The SCCI chief called for extracting natural resources by using modern techniques and technology to improve their quality and standard, saying that promotion of this important sector would generate further economic activities and employment opportunities in the province.

Fuad Ishaq informed Peshawar Expo Centre project was initiated in his previous presidential tenure, which is in process of near completion and would require Rs3.45 billion to complete the project. In this regard, he said SCCI is taking up issue of the required funds for Expo Centre Peshawar, called to attach Smeda with IDBP.

UBG leader Ilyas Bilour said after three year, we have gained success in the FPCCI election.

He said UBG had consistently won election of FPCCI for eight years, which was only made possible owing to selfless services to business community and joint team work.

He asked the business community and district chambers to bring the issue to SCCI and it will take up all of them with relevant authorities and try to resolve it amicably.

UBG KP chapter chairman Ghazanfar Bilour also spoke on the occasion demanding giving FPCCI president status of state minister.

He said the economic situation is deteriorating while owing to security issues, business, trade and industrial growth have been slowed down in KP.

