Governor for use of modern technology to boost agri output

Press Release Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

FAISALABAD: Governor Punjab/ Chancellor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that knowledge-based economy, tangible research work, skilled manpower, positive attitude and transforming the agriculture sector on scientific bases would pave the way to combat different challenges including food security and make socioeconomic development.

He chaired the 27th convocation of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad for the passing year of 2021; and 2022 in which as many as 16,229 students including 248 PhDs were awarded degrees. Whereas gold medals were conferred on 42 students, silver medals on 94 students and bronze medals on 26 students.

Balighur Rehman along with Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan distributed degrees.

Governor Balighur Rehman called for adopting modern trends and technology in the agriculture sector that will not only make it possible to achieve food security but also economic development. He said that we have to shun the traditional method of agriculture and adopt modern scientific methods.

He said that UAF had been declared as 66th university in the world in the field of agriculture and forestry according to the QS ranking and thousands of passed-out students have been contributing for the development of the country day and night.

He said that social media is proving to be dangerous for our society because we spread information rapidly without verification. He said that it is necessary to verify the information before promoting it.

He said we have to play our role in spreading love and goodness so that the society can be made a place of brotherhood and unity. He urged the students to make continuous efforts and hard work so that they can achieve success in their practical life.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that UAF has a prominent position in international rankings. He said that according to QS ranking, the UAF is ranked 12th in Asia and 1st in Pakistan. He said that more than 7,000 students are being given financial assistance in the University so that they can continue their journey of knowledge.

He said that currently 33,000 students were studying in the university. This number will exceed 60,000 by next 15 years. Keeping in view, that work is being carried out to provide infrastructure and other facilities.

He said that the UAF had prepared a ten-year agricultural policy plan for the Punjab government, which will strengthen the agriculture sector. He said that about 50 percent of students currently studying in the university are women. He said that the UAF takes admissions under a special formula which includes rural and urban quota of students from different districts.

He said that we have to develop agriculture on modern lines so that the goals of food security can be achieved by overcoming problems of water scarcity, soil fertility, seed and market. He said that the UAF has also set up a new Faculty of Arts and Literature, which will enable further development.

