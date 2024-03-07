Saraiki Culture Day: PM pledges to promote local language, literature & culture

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the government will further promote the local language, literature, and culture of all regions.

While congratulating on Saraiki Culture and Saraiki Ajrak Day, he said all the colours of Saraiki Wasib were beautiful and unique in their culture and civilisation. “Saraiki language is a very sweet language (Dadhi Mithi language),” he added.

He further stated that Saraiki was spoken not only in South Punjab but also in Balochistan and India, while in literature, poetry, and music, Siraiki and scholars associated with it had a large share.

Shehbaz Sharif added that Saraiki culture, civilization and civilization of the Indus River was connected with thousands of years old civilization. Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria, Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Salman Tunsvi, Sakhi Sarwar, Shah Shams Tabriz, and other great religious figures and Sufiya increased the glory of the Saraiki language, added the premier.

He said the government believed in the development of civilization and culture of every region of Pakistan while the development of South Punjab and its culture, arts and culture has always been the top priority.

