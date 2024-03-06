KE & Visa forge partnership to power digital innovation

KARACHI: Pakistan’s digital payments ecosystem is gradually moving towards a cashless journey where the utility sector is seeing an upward trend in digital payments.

K-Electric, a pioneering force in the energy sector, and VISA, a world leader in digital payments, recently signed an MoU to chart the digital payments future of Pakistan. The signing event signals a long-term partnership aimed at providing customers with an efficient and seamless digital experience.

By using the innovative technology of QR codes, KE has improved overall customer experience and streamlined operations. A partnership between KE and VISA promoting digital payments saw the campaign increasing bill payments via QR by up to 4 times, indicating strong customer reception.

Fawad Ali Gilani, Chief Distribution Officer at KE stated on this occasion, “As KE and VISA embark on this strategic alliance, the collaboration is poised to bring about transformative changes, setting a benchmark for excellence in the realms of customer facilitation and digital innovation. The partnership aims to leverage both organizations’ expertise in contributing to the evolution of digital payments in Pakistan and ease the process of bill payments.”

Umar Khan, Country Manager for Pakistan & Afghanistan in Visa commented, “We look forward to our collaboration with KE and aligning our strategies to advance the digitization of Pakistan’s utility landscape. Our aim is to provide seamless, secure, and efficient digital payment solutions to the people of Pakistan and transform the way transactions are conducted.”

