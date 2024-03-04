Futures spread up 524bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 524bps to 13.14 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 58.3 percent to 118.17 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 283.30 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 42.2 percent to Rs 5.74 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 9.93 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024