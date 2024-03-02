Dangers of urban flooding

Pakistan is among the most affected countries by climate change. The irony of the situation is that while the industrialised world reaps the benefits of industrialisation we pick up the consequences.

It was in this background that Pakistan attended the 28th session of Conference of the Parties or COP held in the UAE, recently, which tackled crucial challenges. Pakistan, as an important participating country also put forward various recommendations to build climate-resilience.

The priority issues at COP 28 were finalising loss and damage finance, setting a global climate finance goal, and advancing energy transition. Pakistan’s National Climate Change Policy has been built on the same lines, prioritizing resilience, youth empowerment, climate-friendly infrastructure, gender-inclusive programs, and flood risk mitigation among several others.

Pakistan needs to have purposeful conversations to address the perils faced by urban and non-urban flooding alike; however, urban flooding, a phenomenon which occurs because of seasonal rain and/or cyclones; and the inability of the civil infrastructure to withstand them, must be addressed to keep the cities at work and economy progressing.

The recent spell of rains in Karachi caused urban floods leading to high levels of inconvenience for the citizens. This is now happening more frequently and even the intensity is on the increase. Only last year we were almost hit by cyclone Biporjoy.

It is not just the intensity of storms or cyclones. Quite often, old or dilapidated infrastructures, including storm water drains, bridges, and culverts may not be able to withstand these rainfalls, making them prone to failure during flooding. This is also when utilities can be most vulnerable with urban flooding affecting water, gas, and electricity infrastructure.

The power sector braces the hardest impact of urban flooding because the transmission infrastructure gets hampered by the rising water levels, causing losses to productivity and risk to city inhabitants.

The inundation of electrical substations, erosion threatening transmission infrastructure, and the vulnerability of transformers and equipment are primary threats faced by power generation companies. Power plants near water bodies are particularly susceptible, facing damage to critical components, disruptions in fuel supply, and potential shutdowns.

Long-term exposure introduces the insidious threat of corrosion, necessitating extensive maintenance efforts. Beyond infrastructure concerns, safety issues arise from the coalescence of water and electricity, posing risks to both infrastructure and personnel.

Widespread power outages affect communities, businesses, and essential services, with vulnerable populations facing increased challenges. Communication networks may also be disrupted, complicating emergency response efforts.

This calls for long-term planning and resilience measures, including elevating critical infrastructure and implementing early warning systems. These are crucial for mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events. The economic costs of repairing and replacing damaged infrastructure can be substantial, posing challenges to power utilities and businesses in recovering these costs. Insurance premiums may increase in flood-prone areas, adding to the economic burden.

Urban flooding’s impact on power infrastructure requires a comprehensive understanding of immediate and long-term consequences. Disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure design, and adaptive strategies emerge as imperative elements for minimizing disruptions and building a resilient and sustainable energy future. As power generation companies navigate an era of climate uncertainty, addressing immediate challenges and engaging in forward-thinking strategies become paramount.

Developing flood emergency protocols and early warning systems are vital. Cooperation mechanisms, flood response actions, and effective communication with the public enhance preparedness. Examples from case study cities like Rio de Janeiro and Durban showcase effective flood alert systems.

What about our own city Karachi and its preparedness to meet this challenge? In that respect the city’s power utility, KE, has initiated a series of preventive interventions to reduce the impact on its infrastructure due to urban flooding during the monsoon season.

This is called “Project Ensure” which was rolled out post 2020 to deal with prolonged submersion of KE’s distribution infrastructure due to waterlogging in some parts of Karachi.

Initially, specific feeders were targeted where substations were renovated and raised to a height of 5.5ft and adjustments were made to prevent inundation. Due to the success of the intervention, the company has rolled out a follow-up project, which aims to fortify vulnerable points to provide consistent, reliable and safe power supply to its customers.

As a benchmark, cities should conduct flood risk assessments, considering past floods, geography, and vulnerability data. From mapping flood-prone areas to sophisticated flood modelling, a comprehensive understanding informs resilience plans.

At COP28, Pakistan reiterated its strong advocacy for climate finance and persistent efforts for the loss and damage fund, emphasizing compensation for less responsible yet severely impacted nations.

The formal launch of this fund has thus gained momentum during the previous COP summit in Egypt, particularly G77 chaired by Pakistan. COP28 has witnessed the operationalization of the fund, prompting contributions from various countries, including the UAE, Britain, the US, Japan, and the EU, marking a significant step in addressing climate challenges faced by vulnerable nations.

