Positive momentum at PSX as govt formation takes shape

Positive sentiments led by political clarity over the formation of a new government were witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 65,000 level during trading on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,058.86, an increase of 480.34 points or 0.74%.

A mixed trend was witnessed among index-heavy sectors with Engro, PSO, and some auto sector stocks seeing an upsurge.

Experts believe the cooling of political temperatures is driving the stock market as a coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is expected to take charge of the country’s affairs.

The National Assembly (NA) session to elect speaker and deputy speaker began on Friday with outgoing Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chairing the session.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq, who has previously also held the post, is up against the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Malik Aamir Dogar for the NA speaker slot.

In a key development, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, in a Ministry of Finance report, said the new government must complete the last review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

“Perhaps more important is that the new government reach an early agreement with the IMF staff on a new medium-term facility, providing an anchor to carry out the difficult reforms.

“To achieve this, the new government must take forward critical reforms on restructuring of the FBR, privatisation of the loss-making SOEs including PIA, and the implementation of the SOE policy for improved governance and financial performance,” read the report.

On Thursday, bulls continued to make further inroads at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained nearly 1.4% to settle at 64,578.52.

Globally, Japanese and Australian shares hit fresh record highs on Friday as a key US inflation reading came in as expected, a relief for investors that had looked for a June rate cut, while mixed data from China bolstered hopes for more policy support.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also gained 0.2%, although it was still set for a weekly loss to 0.4%.

This is an intra-day update