AIRLINK 60.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.68%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.82%)
FFBL 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HBL 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
HUBC 114.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
MLCF 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.66%)
PAEL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.3%)
PIAA 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.82%)
PPL 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.25%)
PTC 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 50.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.03%)
SNGP 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.19%)
SSGC 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TRG 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.29%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,691 Increased By 42.6 (0.64%)
BR30 22,542 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 65,053 Increased By 474.5 (0.73%)
KSE30 22,077 Increased By 187.5 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Positive momentum at PSX as govt formation takes shape

BR Web Desk Published March 1, 2024 Updated March 1, 2024 12:02pm

Positive sentiments led by political clarity over the formation of a new government were witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 65,000 level during trading on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,058.86, an increase of 480.34 points or 0.74%.

A mixed trend was witnessed among index-heavy sectors with Engro, PSO, and some auto sector stocks seeing an upsurge.

Experts believe the cooling of political temperatures is driving the stock market as a coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is expected to take charge of the country’s affairs.

The National Assembly (NA) session to elect speaker and deputy speaker began on Friday with outgoing Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chairing the session.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq, who has previously also held the post, is up against the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Malik Aamir Dogar for the NA speaker slot.

In a key development, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, in a Ministry of Finance report, said the new government must complete the last review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

“Perhaps more important is that the new government reach an early agreement with the IMF staff on a new medium-term facility, providing an anchor to carry out the difficult reforms.

“To achieve this, the new government must take forward critical reforms on restructuring of the FBR, privatisation of the loss-making SOEs including PIA, and the implementation of the SOE policy for improved governance and financial performance,” read the report.

On Thursday, bulls continued to make further inroads at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained nearly 1.4% to settle at 64,578.52.

Globally, Japanese and Australian shares hit fresh record highs on Friday as a key US inflation reading came in as expected, a relief for investors that had looked for a June rate cut, while mixed data from China bolstered hopes for more policy support.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also gained 0.2%, although it was still set for a weekly loss to 0.4%.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Shamshad Akhtar coalition government KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters

Positive momentum at PSX as govt formation takes shape

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

NA session to elect speaker, deputy speaker commences

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

Bangladesh building fire kills at least 43, injures dozens

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

Read more stories