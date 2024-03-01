AIRLINK 60.97 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.13%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.82%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.87%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.95%)
HUBC 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
KEL 4.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (14.62%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.06%)
PAEL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.35%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PPL 113.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.43%)
PTC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.05%)
SEARL 52.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.16%)
SNGP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.82%)
SSGC 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 71.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.45%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.19 against US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 1, 2024 Updated March 1, 2024 04:40pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the local unit settled at 279.19, a loss of Re0.08, against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Thursday, the rupee remained largely stable to settle at 279.11 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves fell by $59 million during the last week due to debt repayments, the central bank reported on Thursday.

According to SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.039 billion as of Feb 23, 2024 compared to $ 13.098 billion as of Feb 16, 2024.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Friday after data showed US inflation remained sticky but easing gradually, keeping alive the chance of the Federal Reserve cutting rates in June, while the yen slid back to the key 150 per dollar level.

Bitcoin’s blistering rally took a breather and was last at $61,622, near a more than two year high and within range of the record high.

The cryptocurrency surged 45% in February, its biggest monthly gain in more than three years, boosted by cash rushing into exchange-traded funds which were approved and launched this year in the United States.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 104.11 after a volatile overnight session following the inflation report.

The data showed US prices picked up in January in line with expectations, while annual inflation slipped to the lowest in three years.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday and were heading for weekly gains, as markets awaited an OPEC+ decision on supply agreements for the second quarter while weighing fresh US and Chinese economic data. Brent futures for May were up $1.01, or 1.23%, at $82.92 a barrel by 0950 GMT.

The April Brent futures contract expired on Feb. 29 at $83.62 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April rose 97 cents, or 1.24%, to $79.23 a barrel.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rates currency rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate FX interbank market

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

National Assembly elects Ayaz Sadiq as speaker

Positive momentum at PSX as govt formation takes shape

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister

Pentagon chief says Israel killed 25,000 Palestinian women, children

Karachi receives light to heavy drizzle

Oil rises 1% as markets await OPEC+ decision

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Bangladesh building fire kills at least 43, injures dozens

Massive Rs33bn shortfall in Feb revenue collection

Read more stories