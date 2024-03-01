NA session to elect speaker, deputy speaker commences

The National Assembly (NA) session to elect speaker and deputy speaker began on Friday with outgoing Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chairing the session.

Voting for the new speaker is underway after outgoing Speaker Ashraf directed the newly elected lawmakers to begin casting their vote in alphabetical order.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq, who has previously also held the post, is up against the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Malik Aamir Dogar for NA speaker.

PPP’s Ghulam Mustafa Shah and SIC’s Junaid Akbar are contesting for the post of deputy speaker.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday announced the boycott of the election process for the National Assembly speaker, deputy speaker, prime minister, and president.

Talking to journalists at the Parliament House after the inaugural session of the NA, the JUI-F chief categorically stated that the JUI-F will sit on the opposition benches in the parliament.

“We will not be part of the election of speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly and prime minister,” he announced.

To a question about JUI-F’s strategy for a protest movement, he indicated that he would soon give a call. “Wait for it. We will represent the nation soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the 16th National Assembly came into effect as 302 members took oath following the February 8 elections.

NA Speaker Ashraf administered the oath to the 302 MNAs in the 336-member house delayed by more than an hour due ruckus in the house by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

The National Assembly Secretariat, on Thursday, issued the election schedule for the election of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The prime minister will be elected on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Nomination papers for the post of prime minister can be submitted on Saturday, March 2, 2024 till at 2:00pm. Nomination papers can be obtained from the Legislative Department of the National Assembly.