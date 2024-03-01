Markets Print 2024-03-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 29, 2024). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 29, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,578.52
High: 64,801.64
Low: 63,827.25
Net Change: 875.07
Volume (000): 223,520
Value (000): 13,051,765
Makt Cap (000) 2,108,809,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,230.33
NET CH (+) 491.97
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,600.91
NET CH (-) 17.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,507.01
NET CH (+) 260.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,204.78
NET CH (+) 204.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,079.39
NET CH (+) 117.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,735.54
NET CH (-) 29.82
------------------------------------
As on: 29- February -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments