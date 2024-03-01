KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 29, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,578.52 High: 64,801.64 Low: 63,827.25 Net Change: 875.07 Volume (000): 223,520 Value (000): 13,051,765 Makt Cap (000) 2,108,809,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,230.33 NET CH (+) 491.97 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,600.91 NET CH (-) 17.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,507.01 NET CH (+) 260.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,204.78 NET CH (+) 204.36 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,079.39 NET CH (+) 117.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,735.54 NET CH (-) 29.82 ------------------------------------ As on: 29- February -2024 ====================================

