KSE-100 near 64,000 after over 1% gain

After a lacklustre session on Tuesday, positive momentum was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 600 points during trading on Wednesday.

At 1:15pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 63,877.66 level, an increase of 658.57 points or 1.04%.

Experts said the buying spree comes on the back of stability on the political front as a coalition government, led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), is expected to take charge in the centre, with a National Assembly session expected on February 29.

During the year 2023, profitability of the KSE-100 Index grew 51% to over Rs1.5 trillion on a year-on-year basis as banks and exploration and production (E&P) companies led the rise during the calendar year.

The growth in 2023 is much higher than of 9.4% the KSE-100 companies witnessed in 2022.

Globally, China stocks retreated on Wednesday, with some investors booking profit after a recent rally led by policy support, while property woes added to investor concerns after a liquidation petition was filed against developer Country Garden.

The broad Asian stock market also remained tentative ahead of a US inflation reading this week that could influence the timing of the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a volatile session as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed in the red to settle at 63,219.10, down by 86.83 points or 0.14%.

This is an intra-day update