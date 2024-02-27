AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
KSE-100 snaps six-session rally after volatile trading

BR Web Desk Published 27 Feb, 2024 06:00pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile session on Tuesday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed in the red after the index swayed both ways during the session.

Since start of the session, bulls struggled to gain momentum as the market succumbed to profit-booking.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 63,219.10, down by 86.83 points or 0.14%.

“The equity market concluded on a negative note today, breaking the positive streak of 7 days, as the benchmark index remained volatile throughout the trading session,” brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities stated in its post-market report.

Oil and gas exploration companies, oil and gas marketing companies, and pharmaceuticals sectors were major laggards in Tuesday’s session, the brokerage house said.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index closed the session 490 points higher as some late-session profit taking trimmed early gains of over 900 points the index had made in the first half on political clarity and anticipation of corporate results.

In a key development, Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s), a global credit rating agency, on Tuesday said Pakistan’s credit rating “would likely be upgraded” if its government’s “liquidity and external vulnerability risks decreased materially and durably”.

The rating agency, in its announcement of the periodic review, also maintained Pakistan’s credit rating unchanged at ‘Caa3’ for long-term issuer rating, with a stable outlook.

“Pakistan’s credit profile reflects the government’s very high liquidity and external vulnerability risks as the very low levels of foreign exchange reserves remain well below what is required to meet its very high external financing needs over the near to medium term,” Moody’s said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the local unit settled at 279.28, a loss of Re0.08 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 409.96 million from 452.86 million a session ago.

The value of shares decreased to Rs14.67 billion from Rs16.49 billion in the previous session.

B.O.Punjab was the volume leader with 47.57 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 40.63 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 25.79 million shares.

Shares of 355 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 111 registered an increase, 223 recorded a fall, while 21 remained unchanged.

