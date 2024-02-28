AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 500 points higher

  • Corporate results, political clarity on formation of govt keep investors interested
BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2024 Updated February 28, 2024 05:38pm

After a lacklustre session on Tuesday, positive momentum was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 500 points during trading on Wednesday.

The KSE-100 started the session positive and reached an intra-day high of 63,929.58. However, some late-session profit taking trimmed the gains.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 63,703.45, up by 484.35 points or 0.77%.

Experts said the buying spree came on the back of stability on the political front as a coalition government, led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), is expected to take charge in the centre, with a National Assembly session expected on February 29.

During the year 2023, profitability of the KSE-100 Index grew 51% to over Rs1.5 trillion on a year-on-year basis as banks and exploration and production (E&P) companies led the rise during the calendar year.

The growth in 2023 is much higher than of 9.4% the KSE-100 companies witnessed in 2022.

Globally, China stocks retreated on Wednesday, with some investors booking profit after a recent rally led by policy support, while property woes added to investor concerns after a liquidation petition was filed against developer Country Garden.

The broad Asian stock market also remained tentative ahead of a US inflation reading this week that could influence the timing of the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a volatile session as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed in the red to settle at 63,219.10, down by 86.83 points or 0.14%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. At close, the local unit settled at 279.12, a loss of Re0.16 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 461.39 million from 409.96 million a session ago.

The value of shares rose to Rs16 billion from Rs14.67 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 62.2 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 45.5 million shares, and Hascol Petrol with 30.5 million shares.

Shares of 355 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 180 registered an increase, 149 recorded a fall, while 26 remained unchanged.

Arif Feb 28, 2024 03:02pm
Government JIT to investigate why it hasn’t crossed 65,000 yet .
Sedra Feb 28, 2024 03:05pm
Assalamu alaikum
