AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Assemblies to be formed by February 29: ECP

  • Presidential polls mandatory within 30 days after general elections, says electoral watchdog
BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2024 Updated February 27, 2024 07:16pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said the National and provincial assemblies would be formed by February 29 as the Constitution says the first session of the assemblies should be held within 21 days after elections, which were held on February 8.

The presidential election, as per the Article 41 (4), should be held within 30 days after the general elections, the electoral watchdog said in a statement.

“A public notice will be issued alongside the schedule for the presidential polls on March 1,” ECP statement added. “Nomination papers for the aforementioned event will be accepted by March 2.”

It may be noted that newly appointed members of the Punjab as well as Sindh assemblies have taken oath.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and leader of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has been elected as the new chief minister of Punjab. She became the first woman to secure Punjab CM’s position.

Meanwhile, Syed Murad Ali Shah secured the Sindh’s CM slot for the third time. The assemblies of the other two provinces, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), are likely witness the first session tomorrow.

However, the National Assembly session became controversial after President Arif Alvi reportedly declined to summon the session on grounds of non-allocation of reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Informed sources told Business Recorder that Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired a consultative meeting on Monday after President Alvi rejected the summary and returned it with reservations of incomplete process of allocation of the reserved seats.

As per the sources, the speaker has called the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly on February 29 under Article 91 (2) of the Constitution.

ECP Elections commission of Pakistan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Assemblies to be formed by February 29: ECP

Inflation to decline in February, could clock in at 23.5%: brokerage house

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190m NAB reference

KSE-100 snaps six-session rally after volatile trading

PTI nominates Malik Amir Dogar for National Assembly speaker slot

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

Sunni Ittehad Council did not approach us to vote for its premiership candidate: Bilawal

Dubai to sell 25% stake in public parking business via IPO

OGDC’s profit jumps 30% in 1HFY24

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Read more stories