FIA granted 5-day physical remand of journalist

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a five-day physical remand of journalist Asad Ali Toor in a case registered in connection with an alleged malicious campaign against Supreme Court judges.

Toor who was arrested by the agency on February 26 was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Shabbir for obtaining his physical remand.

During the hearing FIA prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of the journalist. The court approved the FIA’s request and remanded Toor in FIA’s custody for five days.

