AIRLINK 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
DGKC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.4%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
FFBL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
HBL 115.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.28%)
HUBC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 122.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-2.6%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PIAA 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
PPL 106.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.43%)
PRL 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
PTC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
SEARL 52.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.02%)
SNGP 67.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.85%)
TRG 76.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.61%)
UNITY 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,481 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,120 Decreased By -146 (-0.66%)
KSE100 63,240 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,281 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2024 Updated February 27, 2024 12:02pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adjourned on Tuesday an open hearing on the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) plea seeking allocation of the reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

A five-member bench of the ECP, being headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Ikramullah Khan, is hearing these cases.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Khan hoped that the ECP would listen to “what the people voted for on February 8”.

Gohar said that the reserved seats belong to SIC and no other political party can lay claim to them.

Section 104(1) of the Elections Act 2017 states that for the election to seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in an assembly, the political parties contesting elections for such seats shall, within the period fixed by the Commission for submission of nomination papers, file separate lists of their candidates in order of priority for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims.

The PTI announced last week that its party-backed independents who have won seats in National, KP, and Punjab assemblies would join the SIC as a party.

ECP to conduct open hearing for SIC reserved seats tomorrow

The recent election saw PTI-backed candidates taking part independently due to the Supreme Court’s decision to strip the party of its election symbol ‘bat’.

Despite running as independents, the elected representatives were mandated by the Election Act, 2017 to join a political party within three days of the notification.

ECP Sunni Ittehad Council reserved seats

Comments

200 characters

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Oil prices cling to gains amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

Read more stories