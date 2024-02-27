PPP assails President for not summoning NA session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) claimed that President Arif Alvi deviated from the process of the Constitution of Pakistan for not summoning the new session of the National Assembly after the holding of general elections.

“The president is destroying his legacy by disrespecting the Constitution of Pakistan. The president must follow the constitution or leave the presidency. What does the president want to achieve by creating a constitutional crisis?” PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri expressed these views in a statement on Monday.

She said it is necessary for the president to call a session of the National Assembly without delay on the advice of the prime minister.

PPP secures speaker, deputy speaker positions in Sindh Assembly

Marri said the president should uphold the Constitution instead of loyalty to one person. She said it was the same President who dissolved the National Assembly in an unconstitutional manner in the past.

She said that every violation of the Constitution and misuse of office by President Alvi would remain a part of history. She said the president was bound to convene a new session of the National Assembly after holding general elections.

She said the president should follow the Constitution or leave the post of president. “Dictator Ziaul Haq had removed the clause for calling the session of the National Assembly within 30 days after elections. But later a democratic government restored this clause of the Constitution”. She said that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the president would convene a session of the National Assembly within 21 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024