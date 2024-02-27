Murad Ali Shah takes oath as chief minister of Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Syed Murad Ali Shah was sworn in as the chief minister of Sindh on Tuesday evening, Aaj Newes reported.

He was administered oath by Governor Kamran Tessori in a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Syed Murad Ali Shah would begin his third term as the chief minister of the province. He has previously served twice as Sindh’s chief minister from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023.

On Monday, Murad Ali Shah was elected as the chief minister of Sindh. He secured 112 votes out of 148 total cast during voting for the coveted position, while Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Ali Khurshidi got 36 votes.

The MPAs of Jamaat-e-Islami and the PTI did not cast votes. PTI-backed independent candidates also chanted slogans against the election.

The PPP emerged as the largest political party in Sindh after the hotly fought February 8 elections with 88 seats, followed by the MQM (28) and PTI’s independent candidates (14). GDA and JI got two each, according to the ECP poll results.

Last week, PPP-nominated Awais Qadir Shah was elected as the speaker Sindh Assembly while Anthony Naveed won the deputy speaker seat.