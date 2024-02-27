AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IT leads rebound in Indian shares after lacklustre start

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 04:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered from a lacklustre start and logged gains on Tuesday, led by a rebound in information technology stocks, as investors await key domestic and U.S. economic data due later in the week.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.34% to 22,198.35 while the BSE Sensex settled 0.42% higher at 73,095.22.

While the benchmark Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs in every session last week, it has traded within a narrow 150-point range for three consecutive sessions.

“The outlook for domestic equities remains positive, helped by favourable liquidity and strong economic outlook, but consolidation will likely continue at record high levels for the next few sessions due to high valuations,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICaps Securities.

IT index gained 0.72%, led by a 2.58% rise in Tata Consultancy Services after UBS upgraded the stock and estimated earnings recovery in fiscal 2025.

Realty stocks also gained about 1.07%, helped by robust residential sales in top cities during the March quarter.

Indian shares fall, weighed down by IT stocks, profit booking

The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps gained 0.28%, mirroring benchmarks, while mid-caps lost 0.12%.

Among individual stocks, McDonald’s India operator Westlife Foodworld dropped about 1.5% after Reuters reported that India’s Maharashtra state will widen scrutiny of global restaurant operators to check if they use cheese alternatives in products while promoting them as real cheese.

Havells India hit a 2-1/2 year high after Goldman Sachs forecasted double-digit revenue growth for the company from the March quarter and upgraded the stock.

Broader Asian markets logged marginal gains on Tuesday, ahead of the release of key U.S. data, including the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures price index, on Thursday.

Domestic data, due on the same day, is expected to show India’s growth likely moderated to 6.6% year-on-year in the October-December quarter.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

IT leads rebound in Indian shares after lacklustre start

Inflation to decline in February, could clock in at 23.5%: brokerage house

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190m NAB reference

KSE-100 snaps six-session rally after volatile trading

PTI nominates Malik Amir Dogar for National Assembly speaker slot

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

Sunni Ittehad Council did not approach us to vote for its premiership candidate: Bilawal

Dubai to sell 25% stake in public parking business via IPO

OGDC’s profit jumps 30% in 1HFY24

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Read more stories