Futures spread dips 7.9pc

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1974bps to 7.90 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by massive 180.7 percent to 283.30 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 100.92 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 104.0 percent to Rs 9.93 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.87 billion.

