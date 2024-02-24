AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,426 Increased By 94.3 (1.49%)
BR30 21,976 Increased By 345.9 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-24

Independent candidate decries ‘rigging’

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate for NA-57 Rawalpindi Seemabia Tahir on Friday said that she would not give up unless she snatches her “stolen seat” backs.

Speaking at a presser along with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate for NA-75 Chaudhry Rizwan Younas, she alleged that the state used all fascist and coercive tactics to suppress PTI but the nation foiled all its nefarious plans on Feb 08.

She said that the poll manipulators converted PTI candidates’ landslide victory into defeat fraudulently as they were even not allowed to enter into returning officers’ offices.

She alleged that the country has turned into a banana republic as there was no regard for law and constitution in the country, adding all these tactics proved counterproductive which was evident from February 8 polls.

She said that the commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha exposed the broad daylight poll rigging but he was ‘forced’ to backtrack from his stance under pressure.

Chaudhry Rizwan said that allegations of rigging were levelled in the past elections but rigging was done on a massive and unimaginable scale this time around.

He claimed that PML-N’s candidate Daniyal Chaudhry was not even in third position but was announced triumphant fraudulently.

He said that TLP would standby Seemabia as she was the real winner as per the Form 45 and his party would provide all proofs in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI TLP

Comments

200 characters

Independent candidate decries ‘rigging’

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

Read more stories