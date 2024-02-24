Independent candidate decries ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate for NA-57 Rawalpindi Seemabia Tahir on Friday said that she would not give up unless she snatches her “stolen seat” backs.

Speaking at a presser along with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate for NA-75 Chaudhry Rizwan Younas, she alleged that the state used all fascist and coercive tactics to suppress PTI but the nation foiled all its nefarious plans on Feb 08.

She said that the poll manipulators converted PTI candidates’ landslide victory into defeat fraudulently as they were even not allowed to enter into returning officers’ offices.

She alleged that the country has turned into a banana republic as there was no regard for law and constitution in the country, adding all these tactics proved counterproductive which was evident from February 8 polls.

She said that the commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha exposed the broad daylight poll rigging but he was ‘forced’ to backtrack from his stance under pressure.

Chaudhry Rizwan said that allegations of rigging were levelled in the past elections but rigging was done on a massive and unimaginable scale this time around.

He claimed that PML-N’s candidate Daniyal Chaudhry was not even in third position but was announced triumphant fraudulently.

He said that TLP would standby Seemabia as she was the real winner as per the Form 45 and his party would provide all proofs in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024