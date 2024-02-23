Legal consequences of Israel’s policies: Pakistan will present its position today at ICJ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will present its position at the ongoing advisory proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on “the legal consequences of Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” today (Friday).

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the caretaker Minister for Law and Justice, Ahmed Irfan Aslam, will present Pakistan’s position at the ICJ on Friday evening.

The proceedings stem from a December 2022 request by the United Nations General Assembly for an advisory opinion by the Court on the legal consequences of Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

